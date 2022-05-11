The Uncharted movie comes to streaming to watch on HBO Max When? — Connoisseurs.com

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is the first film adaptation of Playstation’s hit video game franchise, which opened in theaters around the world in February. It is about a youthful version of the iconic treasure hunter Nathan Drake who will embark on a journey full of dangers and adventures around the world in search of a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. But, after passing through theaters, Uncharted will come to streaming in HBOMax. When?

The new film sees a cunning and charismatic young man, Nathan Drake (Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor Sully Sullivan (Wahlberg). In an epic action-adventure that spans the globe, the two embark on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

The movie “Uncharted” Its settings are the city of Barcelona and the Costa Brava of Catalonia, together with Paris, Manhattan, Rome and Agra, and it had a budget of more than 120 million dollars. In video games, Nathan Drake is a kind of modern Indiana Jones who claims to be the descendant of the famous pirate Francis Drake, an identity that the player assumes to live incredible adventures.

The idea of ​​​​adapting the adventures of “Uncharted”, the PlayStation franchise to the cinema, has been going around in Hollywood for the last decade without being able to materialize until now. Directors like David O. Russell or Travis Knight, among many others, were linked to this project until Ruben Fleischer took the reins.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are the authors of the film’s script, which narrates the origins of the bounty hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan (protagonists of the game), and serves as a prequel to the video games. While the direction is in charge of Ruben Fleischer.

The director of this adaptation stated that he tried to make an enjoyable film both for those people who are related to the video games of the Naughty Dog franchise and for those who never had contact with this adventure: “I made the film both for the unconditional fans of the game and for those who are not yet familiar with the franchise, I think you will both be equally entertained with the action and incredible fun.

For his part, Neil Druckmann, head of the games at the Naughty Dog studio, admitted in a statement that they wanted to respect the tone of the video games: “We captured the spirit, the spectacle and the heart for which Uncharted is known (some recognize its humour, references, music and relics)”.

The “Uncharted” console game franchise is the natural heir to big-screen heroes like Indiana Jones, video game-hardened adventurers like Lara Croft, and Naughty Dog’s insights into the action and adventure genres.

The movie “Uncharted” is not a direct adaptation of the numerous games already published, but will mix elements of several and add new aspects. In fact, its main task will be to present a young version of Nathan Drake. An aspect with many possibilities and not sufficiently explored until now.

But the film has elements of more recent installments, including “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception” and “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.” In any case, it will be a Drake who claims to be a descendant of the English corsair Francis Drake, who meets and befriends Victor Sullivan. In the process, both will be part of an expedition in which dangers and adventures are guaranteed.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Play Station Productions and Naughty Dog jointly developed this film production. The cast of the movie “Uncharted” is integrated, along with Holland and Wahlberg, by Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Taylor Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick.

It is clear that the great star of the film is Tom Holland, giving life to a young version of the charismatic Nathan Drake. Holland’s career changed forever when Marvel and Sony decided that he was the new Spider-Man, but before that he had already stood out in “The Impossible”; lending his voice to a character in the animated film “Onward” and demonstrating his versatility in “The Devil at All Hours.” Mark Wahlberg had initially been thought to play Drake, but time passed and he finally fell into the role of Victor Sullivan.

When to watch the Uncharted movie streaming on HBO Max?

The film “Uncharted” is one of the most ambitious adaptations of a video game that Hollywood has made to date, making it one of the most anticipated film releases of 2022. The Sony film hit theaters on February 17 and will soon land in streaming in Latin America on the platform hbo max.

But, as CONOCEDORES.com anticipated, the film is already available in digital stores and later on DVD and Blu-ray. The first confirmed dates are as follows: Online in digital stores such as Apple TV to buy or rent: from April 26. In 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD: from May 10.

After its launch in digital online version and on DVD and Blu-ray, it will be the turn of streaming. In the United States, the movie “Uncharted” will first debut on Netflix, while in Latin America it will be seen on HBO Max. Although the date is not confirmed, Sony Pictures usually leaves a window of six months between its theatrical release and streaming. In this way, it should reach both platforms between July and August 2022.