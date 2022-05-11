The Rock shows off incredible strength in brutal chest workout with ‘quality, controlled reps’

ads

THE ROCK showed off his incredible strength for fans on Instagram in a chest workout.

The wrestling icon turned movie star took fans behind the scenes for his strength training.

The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, posted the video over the weekend of himself chest pressing.

It is not known how heavy his lift was, but there were three large round weights on each side of the bar.

And the 50-year-old revealed his training secrets along with his video of the impressive lifts.

He wrote: “Great chest finisher closing out my chest workout today.

“Alternating 20 reps per arm with controlled negatives, then double reps to fatigue with 3 second negatives.

“On Saturdays I usually train my chest and back together and focus on quality, controlled reps for an intense pump, as well as turning down the volume as these are important parts of the body to not overwork.

“Excellent today. Work hard. I raised the bar.”

And he signed off with a motivational message for his fans, saying, “Have a productive weekend my friends and smash your cheat meals!”

The Rock often posts videos of his workouts online, as well as photos of his ‘cheat meals’.

The 50-year-old loves to gorge himself on treats like cookies on Sundays.

Johnson was seen at the Super Bowl in February, where he opened the show before kickoff between the Rams and Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.