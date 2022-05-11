The Prophecy will have a prequel called The First Omen

20th Century Studios is working on “The First Omen,” a prequel to the classic 1976 horror film The Prophecy. The project will be in charge of Arkasha Stevenson.

This will be Stevenson’s first film to direct having worked on such television series as FX’s Legion, Netflix’s New Cherry Flavor and the horror anthology Channel Zero.

In addition to directing, Arkhasha will be helping write the script alongside his partner and co-producer, Tim Smith. On the other hand, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel) and Keith Levine (The Night House) will be producing the film under their banner, Phantom Four.

The 1976 Prophecy is considered a cult film of the horror genre. In its cast of actors we had Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner and Harvey Spencer Stephens.

The plot followed an American ambassador who, after a series of mysterious deaths around him and his family, begins to believe that his son is the Antichrist.

The Prophecy gained considerable attention among critics and fans around the world, even winning an Oscar for “Best Original Score“. Its success led to the creation of up to three sequels and a reboot in 2006.