The never confirmed love story of Leo DiCaprio and Rihanna

Leonardo Dicaprio He retired from the singles team, since he became a boyfriend in 2016 with Argentina Camila Morrone, 22 years younger than him. And although some would say that the age difference sometimes plays tricks on, this couple proved that with them not.

On your side, Rihanna is about to become a mother for the first time with Asap Rockythe rapper she has been dating for a year, but with whom she has faced romance rumors since 2013.

However, both Leonardo Dicaprio What Rihannawhich some would say have nothing to do with each other, they had a passionate romance some time ago and today they are good friends.

Yes, incredibly, the singer and the Oscar winner were a couple, although they never officially confirmed it. It all started at the beginning of 2015, when the actor separated from the model Toni Garrn.

As they commented at the time on the US Weekly site, neither of them was looking for anything serious at the time, just having a good time and having fun “no strings attached”.

“They have stayed in the same room many times. Leo he even has a house for that kind of gathering. Rihanna it’s very ‘sexy’ and they have a very good connection. She is one of those girls who knows how to keep you on your toes, intelligent and a little unpredictable, ”a source close to the couple told the aforementioned medium at the time.

Although since then, and somewhat since 2009, they had been seen together publicly on several occasions, there had never been a photo that confirmed the relationship until a year later, in January 2016, when they were captured by the paparazzi kissing.

Leo DiCaprio Y Rihanna They were in a Parisian nightclub when they were caught on camera. The image at the time quickly went viral on social media. Despite the evidence that confirmed the affair, neither he nor the singer came out to talk about it, and soon each one rebuilt his sentimental life on the other hand.