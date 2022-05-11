The never confirmed love story of Leo DiCaprio and Rihanna

Leonardo Dicaprio He retired from the singles team, since he became a boyfriend in 2016 with Argentina Camila Morrone, 22 years younger than him. And although some would say that the age difference sometimes plays tricks on, this couple proved that with them not.

On your side, Rihanna is about to become a mother for the first time with Asap Rockythe rapper she has been dating for a year, but with whom she has faced romance rumors since 2013.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker