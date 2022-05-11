The Netflix series where you can see Xochitl Gómez, the Mexican who appears in the movie Doctor Strange – El Sol de Hermosillo

Marvel Studios movies have become a catapult of resounding success for many actors, such is the case of actor Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, among others.

This is why the producers of the films carefully select the next stars of their superhero projects, such is the case of the wise decision to include the Mexican-American actress Xochitl Gomez, who has had a growing popularity for her role of America Chavez in the new installment of Dr. Strange and the multiverse of madness.

Who is Xochitl Gomez?

Xochitl Gomez-Deines is 16 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of a Mexican father and an American mother and she acquired her taste for acting from an early age, so she decided to dedicate herself to the performing arts.

At just 12 years old, the young woman had already acted in 22 musicals and gained great acting experience participating in short films such as “GI Jose” (2017); “Light As A Feather” (2017); “By River’s Edge” (2018); “Silence Of Others” (2018) and “The Lone Drone” (2020).

On the feature film side, the young woman participated in films such as “Shadow Wolves” (2019) and “Roped” (2020), which earned her the award ‘Young Artist’, as well as some others.

His performance in “The Babysitters Club”

A great opportunity came for Xochitl Gomez, when she was offered the role of ‘Dawn Schafer’ in the Netflix series “The Babysitters Club” and thanks to her performance she was included in the edition of ‘Power Young of Hollywood’ of the magazine Variety.

It was after this role that the opportunity of a lifetime came, as the production of Dr. Strange and the multiverse of madness informed her that she had been selected for the role of América Chávez, for which she had to abandon the role of the television series.

However, her popularity increased greatly thanks to her participation in this film as a new heroine in the Marvel Universe.

