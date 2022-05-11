Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today are forgotten.





Denzel Washington He is one of the best known and most important actors in the world. The artist was the protagonist of a movie which premiered in 2013 and was an absolute success in netflix. Is about Armed and dangerousa production directed by Baltasar Kormákur.







The movie starring Denzel Washington is all the rage on Netflix and lasts 90 minutes

East police tells the story of DEA agent Bobby Trench and US Army intelligence officer Marcus Stigman, who they have been working together undercover as members of a narcotics syndicate. Neither of them knows that the other is an undercover agent.

While its success is due to how well accomplished it is, part of it also has to do with lasts just over 90 minuteswhich makes it ideal if you have little time.







Synopsis of Armed and dangerous, the Netflix movie that sweeps

Two special agents, one from Naval Intelligence and the other from the DEA, team up to fight a drug cartel with an undercover operation that goes off to a rocky start.

Cast of Armed and dangerous, the Netflix movie that sweeps

Denzel Washington as DEA Special Agent Robert Lynn “Bobby” Trench aka Bobby T / Bobby B / Bobby Beans.

Mark Wahlberg as US Army Chief Petty Officer Michael “Stig” Stigman.

Paula Patton as DEA Special Agent Deb Rees.

Bill Paxton as Earl

James Marsden as Lieutenant Commander Harold Quince.

Fred Ward as Rear Admiral Tuwey.

Edward James Olmos as Manny “Daddy” Greco.

Robert John Burke as DEA Special Agent Jessup.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest TV news and more!

It may interest you



