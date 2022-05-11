‘The Miracle of Father Stu’, written and directed by Rosalind Ross

And co-produced and performed by Mark Wahlberg

By Jose Bello Aliaga

Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment Spain, the film `El Milagro del padre Stu´, written and directed by Rosalind Ross, and co-produced and performed by Mark Wahlberg, opens on Friday the 13th.

Synopsis

Based on true events, The Miracle of Father Stu is an honest and exemplary drama about a lost soul who finds meaning in his life in the most unexpected places.

The movie

`The Miracle of Father Stu´ is a film based on a true story and starring Oscar®-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg as Stuart Long, an agnostic amateur boxer who turned his life upside down by becoming a priest and finding this new path the meaning of their existence. He is joined in this story by Oscar® winner Mel Gibson and Oscar®-nominated actress Jacki Weaver.

When an injury ends his career as an amateur boxer, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles with dreams of being an actor. While fending for himself as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad boy looks. Determined to win her over, the lifelong agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But after surviving a horrific motorcycle accident he begins to question if he can give his life a second chance by helping others find his way, leading him to realize that he is destined to be a Catholic priest.

Despite a devastating health crisis and skepticism from Church members and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his calling with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him, but to many others with whom he crosses the road.

Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, and stars Academy Award® Nominee Mark Wahlberg (Best Supporting Actor, The Departed, 2006) as Father Stu, opposite Academy Award® Winner Mel Gibson (Best Director, Braveheart , 1995), Academy Award® Nominee Jacki Weaver (Best Supporting Actress, The Bright Side, 2012) and Teresa Ruiz (Narcos).

movie trailer

Data sheet

Original Title: Father Stu

Director: Rosalind Ross

Screenplay: Rosalind Ross

Producers: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Jordon Foss

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz, Annet Mahendru, Winter Ave Zoli, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Alain Uy, Ned Bellamy, Niko Nicotera, Carlos Leal, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, Skip Howland, Chiquita Fuller, Annie Lee, Molly Baker, Tenz McCall, Faith Jefferies, Jose J Santana, Betsy Moore, Orion McCabe, Pablo Ramos, Bo Cleary, Mark Casimir Dyniewicz, Cody Fern, Larry Bagby, Michael Fairman, Danielle K. Golden

Music: Dickon Hinchliffe

Photography: Jacques Jouffret

Genre: Drama

Year: 2022

Duration: 124 min.

Country: United States

Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment Spain

Release date in Spain: May 13, 2022

