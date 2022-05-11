The Mexican stock market breaks a streak of three sessions down

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) advanced this Tuesday by 0.12% in its main indicator, to settle at 49 thousand 115.86 units, and thus break a streak of three downward sessions in which it accumulated a fall of 4.62%.

The capital market recorded “a rebound after the world’s main stock market indices recorded heavy losses for three consecutive sessions,” the analyst from Core Bank Alfred Sandoval.

However, he said, “the gains seen in the session were not enough to offset the losses of the last few days.”

Meanwhile in Mexico pointed out that the Index of Prices and Quotations (CPI), the main indicator of BMV“closed with a very small profit”.

The specialist maintained that, “despite the fact that most of the companies that make up the index showed losses, the gain occurred after increases in the largest issuers in the Mexican market.”

Among these were America Movil (+1.37%), walmex (+3.63%) and Femsa (+0.38%). Instead, he reported that the greatest losses were suffered by Mexico Group (-2.9%), Volaris (-2.86%), Genome Lab (-2.28%) and Banorte (-1.99%).

On the day, the Mexican peso depreciated 0.04% against the dollar, trading at 20.35 units per greenback in the interbank market.

The IPC closed at 49 thousand 115.86 units with a gain of 58.4 points and a positive variation of 0.12% compared to the pre-session.

The volume traded in the market reached 356.8 million titles for an amount of 30 thousand 277 million pesos (about 1 thousand 487.8 million dollars).

Of the 776 firms that listed on the day, 286 ended with their prices rising, 465 had losses and 25 closed unchanged.

The titles with the greatest upward variation were those of the financial intermediary Royal Credit (CREAL), with 12.24%; the media company Aztec TV (AZTECA CPO), with 6.36%, and the wood and paper products company TEAK (TEAK CPO), with 5.59%.

In contrast, the titles with the greatest downward variation were those of the oil company View Oil & Gas (VIEW A), with -8.9%; the drug marketer Forge Corporate (FRAGUA B), with -4.26%, and the Mexican Restaurant Corporation (CMR B), with -3.85%.

On the day three sectors lost, the financial (-0.58%), the materials (-0.3%) and the industrial (-0.14%); and only one won, the frequent consumption (0.48%).

With information from EFE