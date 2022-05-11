The luxurious whim of Jürgen Klopp before the Champions League final against Real Madrid

There is very little left for the long-awaited May 28 and the long-awaited end of the Champions Leaguean event in which the Liverpool and the real Madrid will be the protagonists, again, after seeing each other four years ago, in 2018, when the whites beat the English team by 3-1.

A match that will be very different from the one we could see in kyiv, and that is that the ‘reds’ want revenge, especially their great star, Mohammed Salahbut also your technician, Jurgen Kloppwho is also seeking to take the title for the Anfield museum.

Just in case, and before the final, Klopp has already paid tribute to himself, giving himself a treat as a prelude to what could be a great celebration, and in the form of a car. As ‘The Sun’ has told, the German coach He has changed his Opel Insignia for a Bentley GT Continental with which he has already appeared in the sports city of Liverpool.

A high-end vehicle that other great sports stars have, such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Conor McGregor, among others, and which the German, who is one of the highest-paid coaches in the entire world of football, already enjoys. And it is that cheap is not exactly this car, because its price is around 150,000 pounds, which would be just over 175,000 euros to change.

A big change for Klopp, who signed a sponsorship deal with Opel in 2012leading him to use only the cars of this brand, as his Insignia of almost 30,000 eurosand to star in two advertisements with which he helped the firm increase sales of the Insignia model by 35% in 2014. After that, renewed his contract in 2017.