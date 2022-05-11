The life of Kate Winslet: money struggles, a terrible tragedy and a fire that inspired her son’s name

ads

Kate Winslet is a national treasure. Britain’s adulation for the actress began with her role in the epic romantic disaster film Titanic, which made her one of Hollywood’s best-known stars.

Having taken a year off from acting following the success of the TV show Mare of Easttown, the 46-year-old actor is now set to return to our screens in the Channel 4 drama I Am.

The talented actress will appear on the show alongside her daughter, Mia Threapleton.

With filming on the series nearing completion, the Daily Star has taken a look at Kate Winslet’s life both on and off screen.

Humble beginnings Kate Winslet will star alongside her daughter Mia in a new drama (Image: Getty Images)

Kate was born on October 5, 1975, to her parents Sally Anne and Roger John Winslet.

The family struggled when Kate grew up with her father, an actor, and had to take manual labor jobs to support them.

They lived on free meal benefits and were supported by the Actors’ Charitable Trust.

To make matters worse, Kate’s father badly injured his foot when she was 10 years old, making it even more difficult for him to work.

However, Kate has said that this never stopped her parents from always making her and her siblings feel taken care of.

Acting career Kate Winslet starring in Heavenly Creatures

Kate’s big break was in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, for which she beat out more than 170 girls in the role.

However, this was not the star’s first acting concert.

While at school, Kate appeared in an ad for Sugar Puffs, though she has since revealed that you can only see her left arm in the ad.

Later, Kate had her heart set on playing Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic.

The director was originally unwilling to cast her, preferring Claire Danes and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kate pleaded with him and said, “You don’t get it! I’m Rosa! I don’t know why you’re dating someone else!”

Fortunately, his persistence landed him the role.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing during filming, as Kate nearly drowned, suffered from hypothermia, managed to sleep only four hours a day, and had bruises on her arms and knees.

Kate enjoys playing “troubled women” and recently starred in Mare of Easttown before taking a short break from her career to spend time with her family.

Leonardo DiCaprio joins Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson (Image: Publicity Image)

Kate and Leonardo DiCaprio played young lovers in Titanic, and moviegoers were quick to pick up on their on-screen chemistry.

Throughout their careers, the couple have always denied romance rumours, insisting that they are only very close friends.

They later worked together again on Revolutionary Road, during which time Leo gave Kate something special.

He gave her a gold ring that she wears in addition to her wedding ring.

Kate teased fans by revealing that there is an engraving on the ring, but refuses to reveal what it says.

At Kate’s 2012 wedding to Edward Abel Smith, Leo walked her down the aisle and ratted her out.

Tragic death of first love Kate Winslet posing for photographers in 1997.

At age 15, Kate began a relationship with actor Stephen Tredre, despite the fact that he was 12 years older than her.

The couple began living together in London in 1991.

Although they broke up in 1995, they remained close until he died of bone cancer two years later.

Kate considered Stephen a major influence in her life and missed the premiere of Titanic to attend his funeral.

She said this decision prompted some insensitive calls from people involved in the making of the film, questioning whether Stephen would have wanted her at the premiere.

She reportedly replied, “No, he wouldn’t. Stephen would have wanted me at his funeral and I’ll be there.”

In a 2008 interview, Kate admitted that she never got over his death.

Near-death experience Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith (Image: Reuters)

In 2011, Kate was on vacation with her children Mia Threapleton and Joe Mendes when a major fire broke out.

The family was staying at billionaire Richard Branson’s estate on Necker Island.

People had to evacuate the campus as a result of the inferno.

It wasn’t all tragedy though, as the ordeal led Kate to meet her third husband, Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll).

Edward, nephew of Richard Branson, was staying in a house adjacent to Kate and her family.

She said she followed him because he was “the only guy with a flashlight on his head and a pair of shoes, everyone else left everything behind.”

The couple married in December 2012.

They had a son the following year whom they named Bear Blaze Winslet, his middle name being a way of remembering how they met.

Superhuman ability Kate Winslet training to hold her breath (Image: @officialavatar /Twitter)

The Hollywood actress will star in the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar.

Kate has had to learn a special skill for the role: holding her breath.

In the movie, Kate plays a reef person and spends a lot of time in the water.

In an interview, she said, “I learned to hold my breath and I held my breath for seven minutes, which is completely true and I am very proud of that.”

This impressive feat saw her break Tom Cruise’s breath-holding record on film, which had been set at six minutes.

