The Kardashians: the new reality show of the media clan is torn between overwhelm, jealousy, beauty filters and the challenge of competing with themselves on social networks

If in the 70s the most popular family on TV were the Bradys and in the 80s it was the Ingalls… What is the clan that captures the attention of the public and represents the climate of the times in these times of streaming and social networks? The position seems reserved for the Kardashians, the most famous and mediatic sisters in the world, who have just released a new reality show on Star+. Beyond small aesthetic changes, the show maintains the spirit of Keeping Up with the Kardashiansand unsuccessfully tries to make unlikely situations believable, creating a product as predictable as it is entertaining .

the kardashians comes after twenty seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show on E! that took these women to the top who resignified the notion of fame in the 21st century and that had countless spin-offs. After signing a lucrative contract, and stopping due to the pandemic, the sisters now have their series on the Star+ platform with new episodes every Thursday.

Those who want to find differences between the current reality show and the original will only be able to see small aesthetic improvements, such as the impressive presentation of the debut episode, which in five minutes unfolds an ambitious summary of where the mansions and jobs are Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. But as soon as the minutes begin to pass, everything becomes predictable.

The general spirit of the kardashians It is the succession of casual scenes where everything is planned to the millimeter, shots inside cars where light and focus are completely controlled and beauty filters that make the mother of the clan, Kris Jenner, look the same age as her daughters. . In the reality show, you also feel the fight for the minutes on screen of each member of the family. While Kourtney’s interest is to show the happiness she lives with Travis, the boyfriend from whom she does not seem to be able to detach herself and with whom she unsuccessfully plans to have a child, Khloé tries to consolidate herself in the media world with invitations to programs like James Corden’s.

“Social media used to be so fun and silly, but now everything is so critical: how I look, if I’m with Tristan, if I have good hair… It’s totally exhausting!” Khloé laments in this week’s episode. , who all the time seems tired of being made up and combed by her team and appearing on screen taking care of her figure (which she claims to take care of only with exercises and without dieting). Kylie’s life, for her part, pales in comparison to that of her sisters and it is likely that she will soon invent a conflict to make herself interesting on camera.

But just as it has been happening for two decades, the gravitation of the viewer naturally brings us closer to Kim, the true on-screen magnet of this show. . She at the beginning of the new reality show she is going through a divorce with Kanye West, she faces the threat of new scenes from her old homemade pornographic video being released and prepares to host the episode of Saturday night Live in which we already know that he will meet his new love, the comedian Pete Davidson. Without West’s permission to go on camera, her presence is felt but not seen, and part of her interest is in discovering how reality will deal with the degradation of this bond that will culminate in a fierce fight.

This is perhaps the biggest obstacle to enjoying the kardashians: As all the sisters live sharing their lives on Instagram, in what became the basis of their business model, the viewers already know what will happen. Kim’s appearance in Saturday night Live It happened in October of the year and the romance with Davidson could be lived almost in real time on social networks, what could reality show contribute?

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner: the clan is reluctant to let their own reality show die

In the first episodes, Kendall, the youngest of the family, who was going through an alleged flu that was finally revealed as a case of COVID-19, does not appear on screen. The fact that she decided not to let herself be filmed because she was sick confirms that the interest of the reality show is more to show her perfect protagonists and not her daily traffic. “Don’t worry, I’ll be right back,” she says in an out-of-focus, poorly shot video in the debut episode.