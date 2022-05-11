The Kardashians add a new ‘triumph’ against Blac Chyna

Lto family kardashian added another ‘victory’ in his rivalry with the model Blac Chyna. Although the trial between both parties has ended, the clan can celebrate that the dispute will not be repeated.

Because blac chyna added another defeat after his motion against the judge Gregory W. Alarcon was rejected, reports TMZstating that his decisions were always in favor of the media family.

In fact, the procedure carried out by the model to request the disqualification of the magistrate was carried out late in a timely manner, affirms the same medium in its web publication.

For his proposal to be carried out, he would have to have made it during the trial. And, if you do not agree with the decision, claim it at that moment. Therefore, now it would not be possible to request the celebration of a new judicial process.

At the time, Blac Chyna stated that the court displayed an attitude “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” towards her and her lawyer during the lawsuit.

However, the proposal failed. The Kardashians’ lawyer highlighted what he thought of BC’s attitude in this regard: “It was an unfounded effort to save face after losing at trial.”

Blac Chyna sued the Kardashian family for understanding that they used their power in the press to ‘destroy’ her professional career. The ruling agreed with the famous clan and the model received no financial compensation.