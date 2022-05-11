The gigantic diamond ring that Travis Barker gave to Kourtney Kardashian

The new reign of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as the couple of the moment has just begun. Knowing both, their fans know that the eccentricities and shocking displays of love are just yet to come. What apparently nobody expected was the huge diamond ring that the musician recently gave the socialite.

For many netizens, the couple actually had much more time dating than has been officially said, which would explain how quickly they got married and how crazy they are for each other, but, whatever the case, they have already shown on a couple of occasions what they can do to make clear the love they have for each other, proof of this is the huge ring.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts a stunning diamond ring with her husband’s name

Recently, the member of the Kardahian clan used Instagram stories to share with her millions of fans the piece that she now wears on her right little finger, it is a prominent ring with multiple diamond inlays in which “Travis” can be read, which that has surprised more than one.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Kardashian flaunt an impressive piece of jewelry, but it is one of the most sentimental pieces. Kourtney and Travis seem to be blindly in love and these types of gifts are given without much proof. Unfortunately little else is known about the extravagant ring.

It is estimated that the piece can cost several million if not tens of millions of dollars, but we will have to wait for the socialite to show it more or for information about it and how the couple is doing, surely we will not have to wait long and we will soon see it in his reality show.

