The distinguished and glamorous collection of Kendall Jenner

With you, Kendall Jenner. The prestigious model is a declared fan of cars, continuing the family legacy. So much so that she has a very elegant personal collection. From the luminous catwalks, join us in this speedy plot.

May 11, 2022 3:36 p.m.

Kendall Nicole Jenner, known worldwide as Kendall Jenner, is an American model and businesswoman. Born in nineteen ninety five in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure that her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the Kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show. Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With a very marked personal imprint, his 1.79 tall and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most prestigious models.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand, basketball and on the other, cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. This Kendall he knows it and we could even say that he has a tendency to prefer classic cars. For example, in his collection he has a Chevrolet Corvette, First generationfactory dated in 1957. This car is a true relic of the automotive industry, two-tone and convertible.

Poro this does not stop here, far from it. Jenner, in turn, has another General Motors classic. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than a Camaro SS, also convertible, factory dated in 1969.

Other classics that Kendall has in his collection are the cadillac eldoradodated 1960 and a Ford Mustang –First generation– dated in 1965. As you will notice, Kendall not only has good taste on the high catwalk but also in his favorites from the automotive industry.

Kendall Jenner and the Ford Mustang belonging to the First Generation.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this refined taste of Kendall Jenner?