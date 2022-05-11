The controversial gesture of Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson: “Take off your hat”

Angela Weiss

The Kardashian family is used to their entire life going through the media, which means that they are regularly in the eye of the storm. This time, the protagonist of the critics was Kim, who was questioned after a video came to light where she asks her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to remove one of the two caps he was wearing in a somewhat rude way.

“Take off one of the two hats,” the media tells the comedian from Saturday night Live. “But I don’t know where to put the other cap,” he replies. “She holds you. It’s just in case this works and we want to use the images somewhere or in case I want to publish a behind the scenes of all this, “says Kardashian, who was about to take photos with the Marilyn Monroe dress that she used for the MET gala , In the past week.

“Ah, so you don’t want me to have a double hat? Thank you. Thanks,” Davidson replied sarcastically. “I’m just taking care of you,” replies Kim, who achieves her mission. “Thank you. This hat caused a lot of trouble,” he says as he hands the cap to an attendant.

Immediately, the comments below the video began to accuse Kardashian of being a manipulator and wanting to control her partner, limiting her own look and not letting her express herself through her image in pursuit of her commercial intentions.

“She is controlling. She doesn’t let him be himself and wear two hats. Let him wear two fucking hats, Kim! It’s about the aesthetics of her,” one user wrote. “Red flag for passive aggressive behavior. Instead of telling him that she doesn’t want him to make her look bad, which is what she is implying, she argues that she is taking care of him. That is being in control and being selfish,” added another.

Some fans also recalled how Kanye West controlled Kim with his image. “I always thought I had very good style, until I met my husband and he told me I had the worst style,” Kardashian said during a note in 2018. “He was very nice and cleaned my entire wardrobe,” she revealed. at the time.

kardashian (41) and davidson (28) made their romance official in November 2021. The comedian and the it girl met two years ago on singer Kid Cudi’s birthday, and the first hint that they were together came last October, when Kim made a participation in the comedy show Saturday night Live and had to kiss Pete during a sketch in which they were dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Later, they were seen in an amusement park, very smiling, and also shared photos of Davidson’s birthday on the networks, in which Kim was, although at that time it could not be said that they were more than friends.

Davidson is a well-known New York comedian in the United States. The romance generated several headlines, as Kardashian is in full process of divorce from her still husband, rapper Kanye West And, although he has been seen with new couples, his very controversial social networks suggest that he does not like that the billionaire businesswoman and television star goes out with the comedian.

West’s jealousy became public when a friend of Davidson leaked to some US media some messages that the comedian and the rapper exchanged. “Can you calm down for a second? It’s eight in the morning and I don’t want us to be like this.”, started the humorist’s conversation, from what could be seen in the messages. “ Kim is the best mother I have ever known. What she does with those children is amazing and you don’t know what the … lucky you are that she is the mother of your children. I have decided that I am not going to allow you to treat us like this and I am done with being quiet.”

To this, West responded: “Oh, how daring. And where are you now?”. Davidson replied: “In bed with your wife”, and sent him a shirtless selfie from a bed. “Glad to see you’re out of the hospital and out of rehab,” West replied, as the other retort. “Same here. It’s amazing what those sites do for you when you need help. You should try. I’m in Los Angeles today if you want to stop being a jerk on the internet and talk.”