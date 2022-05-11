The best Amazon Prime US tapes to watch anytime

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Amazon Prime United States:

one. arouse the fury

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard at an armored car company. During an attempted heist on his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he came from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

two. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a reclusive and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese Arashikage clan after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But as secrets about his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be tested, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

3. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican man desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

Four. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

5. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

6. jack reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives semi-hidden as a homeless man and who works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by chance, five people in a shootout. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and additionally demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford causes the dog to grow in size.

8. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are tamed and monster wrestling is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a wrestler.

9. Pain and money

Miami, nineties. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. During the operation they believe they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors with the purpose of taking revenge on them.

10. to the horizon

A couple traveling in a small plane to attend a tropical island wedding must fight for their lives after their pilot suffers a heart attack.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The arrival of Amazon Prime to the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

