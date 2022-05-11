The beach day of Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, the romantic outing of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: celebrities in a click

Romantic date. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. She wore a blue dress to her body, with which she showed her pregnancy, while he wore pants, a sweatshirt and a jacket. Meanwhile, she wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri enjoyed a day at the beach in Miami. The couple chose the Miami Beach area to rest and enjoy the high temperatures: there they sunbathed and cooled off in the sea. The singer, meanwhile, covered his face with a towel that he used in the form of a scarf and also wore a hat

Olivia Culpo attended an exclusive fashion event in London: a private party at a handbag store. To do this, she wore a printed set of white top and skirt with lace. And she wore pointed sandals of the same color

Renée Zellweger continues with the celebrations of her birthday, which was a few weeks ago, at the end of April. She was photographed while she was taking a walk in a park in Los Angeles and to her sporty look she added a necklace with a “happy birthday” sign. In addition, she wore an orange cap

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, attended a party in a private room in Los Angeles. The actor tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask to which he added a cap

He wanted to go unnoticed. Khloe Kardashian tried to cover her face when she saw photographers outside the store she had gone shopping on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. She wore a white bodysuit and light blue jeans. In addition, she wore transparent heels

Romantic night. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, went to eat at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. For this, the actress opted for a long gray dress, a black wool sweater that she combined with her patent leather shoes

Nicky Hilton took a walk through the streets of the Soho neighborhood in New York. He wore a printed dress with which he revealed his pregnancy: he is expecting his third child. In addition, he stopped at a confectionery to buy coffee to go and continued on his way: he made purchases in exclusive stores

Selena Gomez tried to keep a low profile as she walked through New York’s JFK airport. The artist fulfilled work commitments. She wore a comfortable look to travel, black tights that she combined with her coat, boots and bag, and a light-colored diver

Lucy Hale was photographed arriving at an exclusive restaurant in Los Feliz. She there she met a group of friends. She wore light-colored leggings and a white shirt that she combined with her jacket and a cap. In addition, she wore sunglasses and sneakers (Photos: The Grosby Group

