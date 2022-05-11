The Amazon Prime Video movie with Renaissance aesthetics that you can’t miss

The Renaissance was a transition period between the Middle Ages and the early Modern Age, and many films were created set in this era. In Amazon Prime Video there is a wide variety of stories with this aesthetic and, currently, a film is available whose protagonists are Anne Hathaway Y James McAvoy.

Is about “Becoming Jane” (2007), also known as “Young Jane Austen” either “True love“, a British-Irish historical biographical film chronicling the life of Jane Austen. The writer is historically known for books such as “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma”, “Persuasion”, “Mansfield Park”, among others.

The plot revolves around the British woman and her possible relationship with Thomas Lefroy and all the data that appears was collected in the book “Becoming Jane Austen” by Jon Spence, who was the historical consultant for the film. In fact, even before Spence, other biographers such as Radovici or Tomalin ?had also defended a relationship between Jane Austen and the politician.

Hathaway with James McAvoy

“Becoming Jane” was filmed in the Irish city of Dublin and in the countryside, rather than in Hampshire, England, the birthplace of Jane Austen. The reason they made this decision was because there is a wide variety of old and Georgian houses in Ireland which made for a good setting.

“Around 1795, before becoming a famous writer, the protagonist lived through a series of experiences that had a decisive influence on her literary work. The most important of these was her passionate love affair with Tom Lefroy (McAvoy), an arrogant young Irishman”, says the synopsis of the film that has a duration of two hours.

The first time the writer’s life was made into a movie was in 1980’s “Jane Austen in Manhattan,” about two rival theater companies who want to stage the only complete play she ever wrote. Jane Austen. It was directed by James Ivory and played by Anne Baxter, who received much praise.

Even so, there were some detractors, as there always are, who have somewhat questioned certain historical issues that perhaps did not strictly respect all the elements that were shown in the film. But even so, the costumes that were used in the film were exhibited in the very house of Jane Austen, located in Hampshire. Have you seen the movie? What did you think of the setting? becoming jane?

