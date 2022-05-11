The Amazon Prime Video movie with Renaissance aesthetics that you can’t miss

The Renaissance was a transition period between the Middle Ages and the early Modern Age, and many films were created set in this era. In Amazon Prime Video there is a wide variety of stories with this aesthetic and, currently, a film is available whose protagonists are Anne Hathaway Y James McAvoy.

Is about “Becoming Jane” (2007), also known as “Young Jane Austen” either “True love“, a British-Irish historical biographical film chronicling the life of Jane Austen. The writer is historically known for books such as “Pride and Prejudice”, “Emma”, “Persuasion”, “Mansfield Park”, among others.

