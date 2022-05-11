Sylvester Stallone revealed the terrible accident he suffered during the filming of The Expendables

The indestructibles It is a saga of action movies directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone, who in 2010 summoned great movie stars from the 80s and 90s to play the characters created by David Callaham. According to reports, a few years ago the actor suffered a serious fracture for which he was about to leave the recordings.

The action-adventure thriller franchise consists of four films: The Expendables (2010), the Expendables 2 (2012), The Expendables 3 (2014) and this year the arrival of Expendables 4 (2022), In addition to this, the release of the comic series is expected. The Expendables Go to Hell. The recordings of the production, however, have been the object of several setbacks, for example, in this last film the fall of a person from the staff operational, but out of danger.

After this incident it came to light a long list of falls that Stallone suffered since the recording of the first film, that had remained hidden until now or that had not been sufficiently transcended by the public that follows it. “When I did The Expendables I suffered an injury.” slipped during a press conference in 2014 in London, where they presented The Expendables 3. On that occasion, he reported that this was “to add to the long list of falls he had had throughout his film career.” But he also confessed that he had suffered a serious fracture at that time that almost led him to be left off the set. “In this one I actually ended up falling on my back, breaking my neck, breaking my spine and dislocating my shoulders.. They had to put a piece of metal on me, ”said the actor, in a kind of statement that went unnoticed at the time.

The press conference where they talked about the injuries they suffered throughout the recordings Youtube

However, he indicated that at that time, and Since the saga began, both he and the rest of the cast have suffered several injuries, Therefore, from his point of view, he “qualified” the films according to the intensity of the injury he had suffered while filming them. As indicated by the site what to see, the most serious injury would have originated “when the actor was filming a fight scene with the former professional wrestler SteveAustin”, known as stonecold on a Brazilian set that was used for filming. It is believed that “The actor fell on his back, but the blow was such that it caused a fracture in one of the cervical vertebrae”.

According to the reports, After the fall, the actor had to be treated urgently and the doctors told him that he had to “place” a metal plate on his neck, to be able to repair the damage he had suffered from the blow. However, he would have refused to go through the operating room at that time and decided to “prioritize” the filming of the film, since if the surgery was performed in the middle, he had to leave the shoot for a while until he fully recovered. what to see points out that the actor, then, made the decision to “postpone the surgery and continue with the production of the saga.”

Sylvester Stallone suffered a serious injury while filming the saga Archive

All of Stallone’s movies have been pretty much successful so far, showing that audiences still have a strong affinity for the roles he plays. Throughout the saga, there have been different action heroes such as Jean Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Jason Statham and Chuck Norris, who give life to The indestructibles.