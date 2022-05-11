Stop to internal combustion engines from 2035, but the path is uphill

ROME – The Environment Commission of the European Parliament approved the end of the sale of new internal combustion cars and vans by 2035, but rejected more ambitious targets by 2030 and the introduction of an intermediate target by 2027, essential factors for accelerating the economies of scale of electric vehicles and make them affordable for European citizens already in this decade.

IN DETAIL. The vote of the European Parliament’s Environment Committee asks car manufacturers to reduce average fleet emissions by 20% in 2025, compared to 2021 values, and then by 55% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. The conservative parliamentary groups, like some individual progressive MEPs, however, they rejected the introduction of a new intermediate target in 2027 and the increase of the target for 2030, two initiatives that would have stimulated an increase in sales of electric cars by manufacturers.

THE WORDS. “The EU rules on clean cars are driving the boom in electric vehicles necessary to decarbonise cars and achieve our climate goals,” said Veronica Aneris, Director of Transport & Environment Italia (a non-profit and politically independent organization based in Brussels, which has been promoting the sustainability of the European transport sector for over 30 years). “But this strong market growth is set to falter between now and the end of the decade if lawmakers do not intervene by setting an interim target for 2027. Without it, the European Union may not be able to sell enough cars. zero emissions in the next few years to reach their 2030 targets, on a par with the different national targets of many Member States “.

THE SCAM. The Parliamentary Commission rejected the hypothesis of including in the Regulation CO2 credits for vehicles with internal combustion engines powered by synthetic fuels (the so-called e-fuels). A bogus “green” proposal that was presented by oil companies with the aim of extending the life of internal combustion engines and the related oil market. Tests on engines powered by these fuels – chemically similar to diesel and gasoline – have shown that their combustion continues to release toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) into the atmosphere. These fuels are also characterized by significantly lower energy efficiency, high production costs and considerably higher operating costs, compared to a battery electric car.

DECISIVE DATE. The vote on the adoption of the new CO2 emission standards for cars and vans that the plenary of the European Parliament will cast between 7 and 8 June will pave the way for negotiations with the governments of the member states that will precede the final approval of the law .