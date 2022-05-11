Stars in a flash! From Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s stumble to Shakira and Shawn Mendes’ beach days

Jessica Biel was dressed to the nines for the Los Angeles premiere of Candy, the brand new Hulu miniseries that he stars in and produces, a role that suits him better and better and that began with TheSinner, fiction that earned him an Emmy nomination.

The actress chose as a look for the presentation of Candy wide pants with a top of the same color and loose hair, and was accompanied to the important event by her husband of 10 years, singer Justin Timberlake.

In fact, both generated a nice moment in the red carpet when the artist accidentally stepped on his wife’s pants, who stumbled but managed to stay on her feet, while her husband apologized with laughter. Candy is a production true crime that puts the focus on Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, in 1980. In addition, she was having an affair with Betty’s husband, who suffered from a mental illness and who in the drama is personified by the talented Melanie Lynskey.

Matt Damon continues to shoot scenes for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in Los Angeles; The actor plays Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves Jr., who oversaw the construction of the Pentagon and led the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

On the other hand, could see Matt Damon filming sequences of the ambitious Oppenheimer, the new and highly anticipated production from filmmaker Christopher Nolan that it has a great cast; Already Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek on the set of Magic Mike 3 It had started with a controversy.

Salma Hayen and Channing Tatum look splendid on the set of Magic Mike 3 in London Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Let’s remember that The actress replaced Thandiwe Newton as co-star of the film, since Newton had a heated argument on set with Tatum, that would have been related to the “Slapgate”, Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars. Then it transpired that Thandiwe was suffering from emotional problems after separating from her husband and that he could not concentrate to work, which led to his withdrawal from the film and a hospitalization to recover.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger go out for morning coffee in Manhattan’s SoHo; the actor is on tour promoting his new book, The Ravaged Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Shakira has fun on the beach while enjoying a moment with her children in Ibiza Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the sources with his leather cheek and motorcycle to film the new Netflix series Utap in Ontario TIDCA-34

Actress Sharon Stone flashes a smile as she leaves a restaurant holding a rose after her Mother’s Day dinner in West Hollywood Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Dua Lipa was seen saying goodbye to Berlin to get on a private jet, after giving a show Splash News/The Grosby Group