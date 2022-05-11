Send voice notes to your friends with Toretto’s voice with these steps – FayerWayer

Put your foot on the accelerator like Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious, or rather, start talking and listen to yourself as if it were the voice of the protagonist of the saga on WhatsApp.

Meta’s instant messaging application has hundreds of tricks that make the user experience much more fun. There are also other platforms that allow users to entertain themselves and prank their friends and family.

The website of La República shared a series of steps to send voice or audio notes via WhatsApp with Toretto’s voice.

It is important to note that it is the voice of the Hispanic dubbing actor Carlos Segundo Bravo and not that of Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the film saga.

How to send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Dominic Toretto?

To send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Dominic Toretto, it is necessary to use a tool provided by the FakeYou.com website, shared in the aforementioned note, and which has thousands of voices that can be used to record funny voice notes, including the of Dom.

The steps to follow to have the voice of Toretto are the following: