Selena Gomez, the photo without makeup drives fans crazy

The gorgeous Selena Gomez showed up on social media without a trace of makeup and fans commented ecstatically from every corner of the world.

Versatile, sweet and charismatic artist, the American singer and actress continues to be one of the most followed stars on social media.

Pop music star loved and known all over the world, the sweet and beautiful Selena Gomez he is certainly one of the most influential personalities in the world of entertainment of the moment. Thanks to his talent as an actress and singer, but also of social commitment e of projects and initiatives noteworthy undertaken in recent times.

Born in Texas in July 2022, Selena Gomez achieved tremendous popularity as the star of the Disney television series Wizards of Waverly. In addition to acting, she then devoted herself to musicpublishing four music albums and reaching the top of the charts around the world thanks to songs like Same old love, Lose you to love me And The hearts wants what it wants.

Selena is also appreciated for its beauty and its unique and refined style, and also for how he has faced great difficulties related to physical and mental health in recent years. Her personality came out of the closet precisely because of the difficult times, and showing her frailties and her strengths, Selena managed to get to the heart of millions of people around the world.

Selena Gomez, the photo without makeup

Artist with a big heart and great sensitivity, the voice of Hands to myself is also very popular with fans for the spontaneity and the naturalness which is able to communicate, as well as for the sweetness and theirony that distinguish its character. The looks of her and the photos of her are not never too eccentric or extravagant: on the contrary they are simple and delicate, yet perfect like that, just like her.

Fans all over the world they love her and they are ready to affectionately comment on every shot that the singer posts on social media. Up Instagram is followed by approx 318 million users and there is one photo in particular that has caught the attention of many. In the photo the American star she poses without makeup with the sunset light illuminating her face. Natural and without any kind of filter, it is as beautiful as ever.

Have you ever seen Selena Gomez without makeup?