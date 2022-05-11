Though it’s been years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber They ended their romantic relationship social networks do not forget. Recently, TikTok users revived the feud between the interpreter of ‘Loose you to love me‘ and the Canadian’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

It all started when Hayley uploaded a TikTok sharing her daily routine of skin care and, hours later, Selena did the same. Until now, there is nothing strange, only two celebrities sharing their day to day, right?

However, on Gomez’s TikTok, The former Disney girl can be seen making some gestures in particular, which were interpreted by various users of the platform as a mockery of the now wife of her ex-boyfriend. Next, the video.

Selena Gomez publicly apologizes to… Hailey Bieber?: “I’m really sorry”

Selena Gomez’s TikTok went viral and quickly started getting hate comments, reason why the also actress opted for deactivate the interactions of his video and limited himself to pinning a comment, offering a public apology without really knowing what his mistake had been.

“This is why I think you have to take the time to take care of your mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions. i will delete it soon”wrote.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon”⁣ https://t.co/QAmiFUAaWf pic.twitter.com/HtlOQeqGpk — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) May 11, 2022

Gomez’s answer also references while staying away from social media to take care of her mental health, well hate comments affected her in the past.

On their side, the selenators they took care of show their support for her in other videos, commenting that she really hadn’t done anything wrong.