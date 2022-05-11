Selena Gomez is able to combine the sailor style with a leather jacket in the simplest way possible

With simplicity as the fundamental basis of his daily style, Selena Gomez She triumphs with her street style looks. Although her “life” in RRSS is not as active as her fans would like -she already has more than 318 million followers-, in each of her appearances the artist inspires millions of girls. In the last few hours, the singer, businesswoman, actress and presenter has shown us a simple way to combine the marine style with a black leather jacket.

They say that less is more and this look becomes the best example. With a sailor striped (or Breton) sweater as the main base, his black suit pants become a great companion to enhance his presence. Far from being boring, his black leather blazer achieves a groundbreaking effect and makes a big difference.





This type of jackets are perfect to face the half-time days. black color and price low costthese designs could sneak into your wardrobe.









Single-breasted blazer in soft faux leather. Straight model with notch lapels, decorative chest pocket, and inset pockets on the front. Lined. Relaxed cut.

Photos | Gtres, Bershka, H&M