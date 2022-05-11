Selena Gomez apologizes after fans accused her of making fun of Hailey Bieber: I had “zero bad intentions”

Ads

Unintentional shadow cast? After Selena Gomez shared a look at her skincare routine, some fans accused her of mimicking a video that Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) had posted just hours before her.

While Gomez and Hailey’s videos revolve around skincare, the similarities end there. The 25-year-old model tells viewers about her prep routine in her video, while the 29-year-old singer simply wears a variety of products and brushes her teeth while playing Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. However, that was enough. for fans to think that Gomez was mimicking Bieber’s footage.

“LOL, I know who this is referring to,” wrote one commentator on the Wizards of Waverly Place Tuesday 10 May TikTok video. “Wait… he’s trying to fool you you know who,” wrote another social media user.

Gomez took the comments to put an end to the speculation. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions. Canceling soon. ” The “Lose You to Love Me” singer subsequently turned off comments for the video.

Hailey has been married to Justin Bieber since September 2018. Gomez ended her romance with Justin, 28, months before she married the Arizona native. In an interview with NPR from 2020, the Only Murders in the Building star claimed that he suffered emotional abuse in her relationship with the “Sorry” singer. “It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I feel I’ve been a victim of some abuse, ”Gomez said at the time.

Fans have repeatedly speculated that the Spring Breakers actress and Stephen Baldwin’s daughter hold a grudge against each other, but the two women have always been quick to crack down on rumors.

In October 2019, Gomez released his song “Lose You to Love Me,” which was widely thought to be about Justin. Shortly thereafter, Hailey posted the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko on her Instagram Story. Some fans thought the post was a veiled direct threat to the former Disney Channel star, which Hailey denied.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘answer’,” he commented in an Instagram post speculating on the subject.

The “Bad Liar” singer was also quick to defend the socialite after her fans went to the defense when “Lose You to Love Me” was released. “I am so grateful for the response that she is getting the song. I’m grateful. However, I can’t stand women knocking down women and I never, ever will be, ”the Monte Carlo actress said via Instagram Live in October 2019.

The alleged drama continued last month when Hailey asked the trolls in her comment section to leave her alone. Some fans believed Hailey’s April 12 TikTok video was headed to Gomez’s fan base.

“Leave me alone at this point,” said the media personality. “I’m minding my own business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has passed in which it is valid to leave me alone. I beg you. Truly. This is my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else, please.

Earlier this month, Hailey had received hateful comments after posting a TikTok of her husband’s lip-synced song “One Time”. A social media user commented on the video: “Selena Gomez is getting prettier and more motivating because she’s very mature even in her heart.”

In addition to the Canadian singer, Gomez previously dated Grammy Award-winning singer The Weeknd from January to October 2017.

