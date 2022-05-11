Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber

Ads

Selena Gomez apologized after several fans perceived one of her TikTok videos as being shady about ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” said the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 29, in response to criticism, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter.

“Guys I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions. Canceling soon. “

He then disabled all comments in the comment section of the controversial video.

On Tuesday, Hailey, 25, posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok.

A few hours later, Gomez shared a clip of her skincare routine, but she seemed to roll her eyes, which some thought was “shady.”

Fans flooded into the singer’s comments section, writing comments like: “He’s a performative loser who gets along sensationally with bullying other women” and “the way he distorts his eyes with every step,” per screenshot on Twitter. .

Selena Gomez apologized after fans thought she was “shady” towards Hailey Bieber.selenagomez / TikTok

Just last month, Hailey was the one who took the brunt of the backlash of social media from Gomez’s fandom, which led her to plead with them to “leave me alone.”

“Enough time has passed,” the model said, appearing to refer to how long it has been since Gomez and Justin, 28, separated.

“I’m minding my own business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. “

Gomez’s response to the backlash was captured by a fan before he turned off comments. Twitter

Justin and Gomez were first romantically linked in 2011. They dated intermittently for a few years before finally ending it for good in early 2018.

A source told Page Six at the time, however, that the breakup was more of a “breakup”, noting that both sides have “trust issues.”

Gomez and Justin Bieber have been dating occasionally over the span of seven years AFP via Getty Images

“There is a lot to do there,” an insider previously said. “They always do. They come into question. They are not talking. It’s hard to keep up with those two! “

Just five months later, Justin quietly married Hailey in a New York City court in September 2018, sparking a feud between fans of the model and the former Disney star.

However, in March 2021, Hailey appeared to support Gomez by subtly liking an Instagram post of the Vogue filming of the singer “Come & Get It.”

