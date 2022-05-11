Santos Laguna announces the loss of one of its players

Pressport

After having ratified Eduardo Fentanes as technical director, the movements began in Santos Laguna once the tournament was over where they did not qualify for the tournament playoffs Closure 2022.

Through a statement, the Lagunero club announced the loss of the midfielder Ulysses Rivasonce your contract with the institution has ended.

“We inform you that the midfielder Ulises Rivas decided not to renew his contractual relationship with the Club, and in this way he concluded his cycle as a player of Santos Laguna. We appreciate the dedication and commitment shown during his time at the Santista institution, wishing him the greatest success in his next professional challenges,” the team said in a statement.

Rivas debuted in 2015 with the Warriors and won two championships in the Closing 2015 and Clausura 2018. In 7 years with Saintsthe 26-year-old midfielder played 106 games.

That is how Santos Laguna begins to rebuild the squad for Apertura 2022, where they will seek to compete again after eliminations in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2021 and stay without Repechage in it Closure 2022as well as a failed participation in the Concacaf Champions League.

