Rihanna’s miniskirt is chic

Raise your hand if you have hoped at least once to find a letter from Hogwarts under the pillow, or to be able to dominate the water with a look and a small movement of the hand as in H2O. What if we told you that dressing up can become a little spell in its own way? Like when an outfit is so beautiful that it stops time: it happens, for example, on May 8th, when Rihanna in a silver miniskirt and lingerie in a California sky palette enchanted the world.

That Rihanna’s day of birth is near is no mystery. After staging her marriage to A $ ap Rocky in the video for the single “DMB”, the singer of ANTI was spotted in an Italian restaurant: it is Giorgio Baldi, one of her favorite places and her partner. Everything is ready for the (real) big day: so, the Barbadian heroine in Miu Miu celebrated her first Mother’s Day. Rihanna’s crystal set has taken the street style scene by storm.

Trends 2022, the Rihanna miniskirt and the Miu Miu skirt of dreams

Chic and precious, Rihanna’s crystal miniskirt in Santa Monica for her first Mother’s Day comes from Miu Miu’s fall winter collection, which marked the great return of the men’s line. With the lingerie set in shiny blue satin and the coordinated top created ad hoc, Rihanna also wore a short fur coat and a pair of Laboutin silver sandals named Just Queen along with a sparkling Balenciaga Hourglass Bag. Icing on the cake: Jacquie Aiche’s gold body-jewel and the sparkling necklace that lit up her face.

