Professional medical associations against Cuban doctors: Chalita Manzur – El Sol de San Luis

It is a grievance for the Mexican medical union that the federal government intends to hire Cuban doctors again, said Antonio Chalita Manzur, president of the College of the Medical Profession of San Luis Potosí, who supported the position of the Mexican College of Medicine and the National Confederation of Pediatrics against said announcement.

Chalita Manzur pointed out that several associations of medical professionals “we are totally against this happening” (the hiring of Cuban doctors), since she mentioned that, for example, it is not known what preparation Cuban doctors have, they do not know the problem of country and the diseases of Mexicans, and they are not certified by Mexican law, for which he even stressed that “it is not legal for them to work in Mexican territory.”

In addition to this, he pointed out that in the country there are many doctors who are unemployed or work with very low salaries, and despite this, the union faced the pandemic “we were risking our lives, that of our families, putting our protection resources because they never gave us anything (the authorities), and working shoulder to shoulder to bring the pandemic to the surface.”

In that sense, he pointed out that Mexican doctors are more competitive than Cuban ones, “we do not need foreigners to come”; He mentioned that in the case of San Luis Potosí, for years the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP) has stood out, even in the state regional care is provided “many people from Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Jalisco who they come to San Luis because there are good public and private hospital centers and the specialties are well prepared”.

Chalita Manzur said that in the state there are good specialists in general surgery, laparoscopy, pediatrics, traumatology, neurosurgery, general medicine, among others.