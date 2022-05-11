Price of the dollar today, May 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The U.S. dollar remains relatively stable this Wednesday, May 11.
During the beginning of the week, the US currency remained close to its all-time highs in the last two decades. The strengthening of the national currency is the result of the monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed).
At the end of last week, The Fed announced a 50 basis point increase in interest rates. Markets are currently on the lookout for upcoming Reserve announcements. The US central bank is expected to continue to follow this same path as you face inflation.
the dollar has risen more than 8% this year as a result of the aggressive position of the Fed.
Then, How much is the US dollar this Wednesday, May 11, in Mexico and part of Central AmericaAccording to the most recent report of investing.comone of the financial websites with the greatest international impact.