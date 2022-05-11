Pink, Hot Pink is the new Millennial Pink

The pink it’s the most innocent and cute color there is. At times flirtatious, pastel-hued pink has always been attributed to little girls and teenagers plus, let us say the term, vain. Yet, in the most current reality, pink has also proved to be rebellious and a genderless symbol. Male characters of the likes of Jason Momoa, Timotheé Chamalet, Justin Bieber and Harry Stylies they even elevated it to their flagship color in the choice of red carpet and street style looks. Today, however, there is a decidedly more lively, eye-catching and presumptuous nuance – not surprisingly to be defined even “furious” – which is gaining ground on the catwalk and on social networks with the term Hot Pink or, as Highsnobiety magazine calls it, Hot Pink Fury. Perhaps many see fuchsia in it, yet this precise shade is slightly lighter and even more vitamin, like a beautiful shocking highlighter. We can define Hot Pink as the color that positively correlates with our power (as demonstrated by Senator Elizabeth Warren, recently dressed in pink in support of women’s rights). Or rather, to our fury.

Zendaya in Valentino Pink PP Collection Jacopo Raule Lewis Hamilton in Valentino Pink PP Collection Doug Murray via Icon / Action Plus / Shutterstock

In short, you are starting to see pink in a new light. Because the days of the infamous phrase of the girls of the pop film are long gone Mean Girls “on Wednesdays we dress in pink”, or the superlative Elle Woods who, in the film The revenge of the blondes was already beginning to give this nuance a rather powerful value, similar to today. Kim Kardashian proves it too, the socialite not exactly similar to this nuance, that Hot Pink is the bright and warm version of pink of 2022, not at all a symbol of frivolity but rather of self confidence and the desire to stand out. Because, as you can see from all the stars who have worn this color, from Kate Middleton to Gigi Hadid, through Zendaya to Dua Lipa, this precise tip of pink is the visual proof of a reminder of uniqueness. “The popularity of a color is symbolic of the age we live in”, has said Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone. And here it is worth saying: we live in a furiously unique age that praises positivity.

Kate Middleton in The Vampire’s Wife Samir Hussein Gigi Hadid in Valentino Pink PP Collection Gotham

Hot Pink is the new Millennial Pink but with a less androgynous and more powerful meaning, because it wants to highlight important issues. This is why it goes hand in hand with the green that has conquered the youngest, namely the Green Gen Z. They are both vibrant colors, loaded with meaning. Pink Fury wants to ignite our power, green instead fights global warming. Perhaps a coincidence that the most fashionable brands have chosen it as the standard-bearer of their fashion shows? Galeotto was Jacquemus, who showed this exact tip of pink on his spring-summer 2022 fashion show. Valentino, on the other hand, for the autumn-winter 2022-23 has elevated it to a new total black, removing them, in fact, that flirtatious patina to which, for years, pink – including shoking – has been associated. The creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had in fact declared that he had deliberately stripped the clothes from the other colors to concentrate the eyes of the spectators to distinguish the silhouette and the details of his creations. And he did it not with a beige but through the use of a hyperactive pink, to subvert any gender identity by teaching us once again the desire for democracy.

Street style photo Christian Vierig Street style photo Edward Berthelot

Jacquemus SS22 Courtesy of Press Office Valentino Pink PP FW22-23 IMAXTREE.COM

Nicola Peltz in Valentino Pink PP Collection Gotham

Sebastian Stan in Valentino Mike Coppola Street Style Christian Vierig

Read also

Getting dressed to meet up

Kim Kardashian had a second original Marilyn Monroe dress ready for the Met Gala. Here’s the story

Decalogue of swimwear for summer 2022

In bloom. Giovanni Corabi’s report for Vogue Italia in May