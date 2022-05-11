Paul McCartney shows his support for Johnny Depp and projects his image in concert

In the middle of trial against Amber Heard, in which Johnny Depp sues her for 50 million dollars after she indirectly accused him of domestic violence, many artists have expressed their support for the actor. Even when it has been alleged with evidence that both used physical and emotional violence during their marriage, artists such as Paul MCCARTNEY They have not hesitated to publicly express their support: the singer did so now at his concert in Seattle.

The video was shared by philanthropist and wife of Eddie Vedder, Jill Vedder. “Could be controversial to share this, I don’t care,” she wrote. “I only know that he is a gentleman. And while I support women and the Me Too movement, I also know women who have destroyed the lives of good and innocent men.”

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

It is known that the former Beatle and the actor have been great friends for a long time and have collaborated together on different projects, such as the McCartney videos in which Depp has had star appearances. mccartney too appeared in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’where he played the role he previously had Keith Richardsof the Rolling Stones.

At trial, which is taking place in Virginia, Amber Heard has testified that Johnny Depp hit her when she asked about one of her tattoos and after the 2014 Met Gala, when she thought her then-husband had broken nose, among other episodes of physical and emotional violence. A psychologist told the jury that Depp’s violence against Heard was motivated by his “obsessive jealousy” and her desire to control her. On the other hand, Johnny Depp’s team denies that this has happened and assures that Amber Heard would also have been violent towards him during her marriage.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

might interest you