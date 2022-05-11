Patrick Schwarzenegger will be part of the spinoff of The Boys

The Boys universe continues to expand and that means good news for fans of what is becoming quite the franchise. Months ago a new spinoff of the series was announced, focused on a university environment. The cast of this spinoff has had some variations, between entrances and exits. But the most recent news is that Patrick Schwarzenegger joins this new spinoff of The Boys universe.

We are waiting for the premiere of the third season of the original series. Amazon knows of the success that everything related to The Boys is having and it is something that is being exploited to the fullest. An animated spinoff recently hit the Prime Video screen ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ and it seems that the plan is to create an entire universe, in which we will also see university superheroes.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins The Boys College Spinoff

According to the report released this Wednesday, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger will be joining this new story that will be told within the universe of The Boys. At the moment the character that he will be in charge of is kept under reserve, but everything indicates that he would be playing Golden Boy. The character is described as a 22-year-old, very popular in the fields, who possesses thermonuclear powers and is pure charisma.

Schwarzenegger is not the only one who joins the cast of this spinoff. Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi have also been signed to be part of this new series. It is believed that Thomas would play Polarity and Pigossi would be Dr. Cardosa.

Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi also join The Boys spinoff

Schwarzenegger is known for his participation in the HBO Max series The Staircase and will soon be seen in a series, also on Prime Video, called The Terminal List, sharing credits with Chris Pratt. Thomas was recently seen in The Tragedy of Macbeth working with Denzel Washington. Lastly, Pigossi is known for the Brazilian Netflix series Ciudad Invisible.

What is this spinoff of The Boys about?

Although there is still no official title for this project by The Boys, it is known that it will take place within a university environment. The description reads as follows:

“It takes place at the only college for young superheroes (also known as sups) in the United States, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff is described as irreverent, rated R, and exploring the lives of competitive, hormonal sups as they test their physical, sexual, and moral limits, vying for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show and part ‘The Hunger Games,’ with all the heart, satire and obscenity of The Boys.”

The Boys continues to expand its universe

Without a doubt, there is still a lot that the universe of The Boys has prepared for us. With each new information that arises, we will keep you updated. Stay with us in Super-fiction.

Source: Deadlines