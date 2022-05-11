Nintendo Says It Wants To Avoid Repeating Wii U Failure With Nintendo Switch Successor

In the question and answer session of the company’s latest investor meeting, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa has decided to get a little wet about the future of the company, also mentioning the successor to Nintendo Switchname still unknown.

Although Nintendo Switch is still in the middle of its life cycleit is time to start looking to the future, and Furukawa is clear: they do not want to repeat the failure of the Nintendo Wii U. We leave you with the words of the president, offered thanks to VGC and Nintendo Life:

Unlike in the past, we continue to have a wide variety of games scheduled to be released, even beyond five years of release. This is because Nintendo Switch has had such a smooth release that it has allowed us to focus all of our development resources on one platform. However, the question of whether we’ll be able to seamlessly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is one of our main concerns. Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it’s very clear that one of the biggest hurdles is how to easily switch from one hardware to another. To help alleviate this risk, we are focusing on building long-term relationships with our clients. Although we will continue to release new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also offer services that also use Nintendo Accounts and other IPs outside of the gaming software. We intend this to help build a lasting impact with our clients.

What do you think of all this? Do you think the successor to Nintendo Switch will arrive soon? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via