Nicky Jam will tour Europe from May and will reside in a club in Ibiza

The singer Nicky Jam will begin in Paris on May 13 a tour of Spain and other countries in Europe, which will include summer festivals and a residency at the club Hi Ibiza, informed this Tuesday its representative office in Miami (USA.).

The tour marks his return to the European continent after the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19, which forced him to postpone his planned concerts in 2020 and 2021, and in this return the reggaeton He has promised his “best version” on the stages where he plans to perform.

“The fans in Europe They have been wonderful to me throughout my entire career, touring and selling out concerts since 1998. Let’s make this another epic tour!” Massachusetts (United States), of a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother.

throughout the summer, Nicky Jam It will offer presentations in Spanish cities such as Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Santander, Cádiz and Marbella, among others, as well as in Rome (Italy), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium) and the German cities Cologne and Nuremberg.

The European route of the interpreter of “The Lover” will also include a “residence” at the Hï Ibiza club, in Spain, where he will perform on at least four dates during the months of July and August.

Nicky Jam will arrive in Europe hand in hand with his “infinity tour 2022″with which he has just toured the main cities of United States, Canada and Latin America.

Considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton, last year the interpreter released his latest studio album, “Infinity”, although his projects extend beyond the musical sphere and this year he has opened a pastry shop in Miami, The industry Bakery & Cafe, and plans to open another in Colombia.

Pending the release of a film with Kevin Hart, it also has its own documentary, “The winner“(Netflix), And He Has His Own Talk Show”The Rockstar Show“, which is now in its second season.

In a recent interview with Efe, he declared that after his projects as an actor, which includes a participation in the 2020 sequel to the film “Bad Boys” with Will Smith and Martin Lawrencee, would you like to get behind the scenes

“I would like to direct a drama, whether real or fictional, I like action and comedy, but I like the world of drama much more,” he said, later confessing that “set to dream” he would like to direct Benicio del Toro, Daniel Day-Lewis or Denzel Washington.