Netflix Unveils Garra Trailer and Poster

Netflix has unveiled the trailer and Claw (Hustle)directed by Jeremiah Zagarwritten by Taylor Materne Y Will Fetters and produced by Adam Sandler Y Lebron James, and whose premiere is scheduled on the platform for next June 8.

Although the sport is at the center of the story, the film is much bigger than basketball. It is an emotional and triumphant journey of two underdogs who put everything on the line to pursue their dreams. In Clawafter discovering abroad a unique player with a bizarre past (Juancho Hernangomez), a run-down basketball scout (Adam Sandler) is in charge of bringing the phenomenon to the United States without the approval of his team. Against all odds, he has one last chance to prove that he has what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

Claw is starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall and the Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangomezin his first leading role.

On June 8 we have an appointment with Netflix basketball fans thanks to this love letter to basketball with the implication of Lebron James, although we will be able to see it in theaters before, since it will have a limited release on June 3.