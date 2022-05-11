Neon, the studio responsible for ‘Parasite’ buys film rights with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain

Neon, the Oscar-winning studio behind “Parasite,” has acquired the US rights to “Mothers’ Instinct,” a psychological thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. This is a pretty acclaimed group. Both actresses have their own Oscars: Hathaway won hers for “Les Miserables” and Chastain is a new winner for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” last year.

Plot

The official plot will be: “Set in the early 1960s, best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) live a traditional and ideal lifestyle; with manicured lawns, successful husbands, and kids the same age. The perfect harmony of life is suddenly broken after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to undo their brotherly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as maternal instincts reveal their darkest side.”

The film is based on the novel “Derrière la Haine” by Barbara Abel. Sarah Conradt (“50 States of Fright”) adapted the script into English.

“Neon is a true paradise for filmmakers”they said Chastain and Carmichael. “His unique vision and distinctive campaigns are a reflection of his mission to bring the best and most diverse movie experience to American audiences.”

Idea and financing

“Mothers”, which is fully financed by Anton, is a remake of the critically acclaimed 2018 Belgian film “Duelles” by director Olivier Masset-Depasse. It will begin principal photography on May 25. The project has been in the works for some time. Sales originally launched on AFM in 2020.

Masset-Depasse will direct the new English version of his film. Hathaway and Chastain will serve as producers on the film. Chastain’s partner, Kelly Carmichael, will also produce under the Freckle Films name (which is shared by Chastain and Carmichael).

“Mothers’ Instinct” is also produced by Paul Nelson at Mosaic and Jacques-Henri Bronckart.













