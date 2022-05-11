NASA and Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, promote a metaverse of Mars – FayerWayer

The Mars goal is between eyebrows and eyebrows for NASA, and the agency has teamed up with Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, to create an adaptation tool. It is a metaverse of the red planet, which is expected to be useful in planning the first human expedition to Mars.

In addition to Epic Games, the virtual reality studio Buendea and the crowdsurcing platform HeroX will participate together with NASA.

the so-called NASA Mars XR Challenge tasks developers with creating scenarios that astronauts can face on the planet.

There are five categories: Establish a Camp, Scientific Research, Maintenance, Exploration and “Blow Our Minds”, which would be the largest, facing a severe dust storm, all in an environment of more than 400 square kilometers.

NASA will award prizes for 70 thousand dollars for up to 20 developers who comply with the request. Each category will have four prizes and the overall category winner will receive $6,000.

So far there are 36 teams entered with 335 innovators in total.

Seb Loze, Unreal Engine Simulation Business Director at Epic Games, spoke on the subject.

“Creators can use Unreal Engine to create realistic simulation scenarios that help prepare NASA for future missions, whether to the Moon or Mars.”

“Whether you’re a game designer, architect, hobbyist, or rocket scientist, Anyone can build with UE5, and we can’t wait to see what immersive simulations the community comes up with.”

The operating system for MarsXR was created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. This tool creates 3D images in real time for immersive experiences.

In addition to Fortnite, Epic Games has developed other video games such as Unreal Tournament, Gears of War, Infinity Blade, Rocket League, Dauntless, and the Unreal Engine video game engine.

