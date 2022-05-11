“My greatest joy in life”: Kris Jenner celebrated her daughters and her mother on Mother’s Day

UNITED STATES-. Sunday May 8 USA celebrated the Mother’s Day Y Chris Jenner shared a melancholy post on social media about her daughters and her mom. In an emotional post by Instagramthe matriarch reflected on her role as a mother, a text that was accompanied by a series of sweet photographs of her with her children and grandchildren over the years.

“Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life,” she began. Chris Jenner in your tender post. The businesswoman called each of her six children “my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my heart and my soul!”, and as a proud mother she continued: “I thank God every day for making me their mom and for bless me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you.”

Jenner He also referred to his daughters who are already mothers, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Y Kylie Jenner. “They all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best moms. I am so blessed with beautiful grandchildren who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say! she wrote.

Kris Jenner also celebrated her mom

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. #HappyMothersDay”, he concluded. Jenner. In another post from Instagramthe matriarch also celebrated her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell. “Happy Mother’s Day to my mom! My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend, ”wrote the businesswoman, and accompanied the posting of an emotional series of photographs with her beloved mother.

“Thank you for teaching me to find passion and fulfillment at work, for your guidance, your love, and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I will be eternally grateful. You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, businesswoman, friend, grandmother, mentor, and confidante. I couldn’t ask for a more amazing mother and I thank God every day that you are mine.” Jenner.