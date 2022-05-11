Months before its release, Avatar: The Way of Water broke an incredible record

After more than a decade of the premiere of Avatar, the long-awaited sequel will finally hit theaters this year. When the first installment of Avatar was released in 2009, it quickly became a cinematic phenomenon, as well as a box office one. It must be remembered that the film directed by james cameron It is one of the highest grossing films of all time, accumulating more than 2000 billion dollars in revenue.

Days ago, the first trailer for the sequel, called Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar: The sense of water). The sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr Grace Augustine), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), together with the incorporation Kate Winslet, Oona ChaplinY Cliff Curtis.

Weeks ago, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Disney presented the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, but made it available only to those present at the event. A few days later, the trailer accompanied the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich is now available online.

In the last hours, Disney confirmed that the first advance of Avatar: The Way of Water broke an impressive record before its premiere. According to the study, in its first 24 hours of release, the trailer reached more 148.6 million viewsof which 23 million came from China.

These numbers are higher than those of the latest trailers released by Disney. That includes The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars movie installment (112.4 million views), the trailer for which also debuted in theaters prior to its online release. Similar was the case with F9: The Fast Saga (202.7), Black Widow (116.8), and The Incredibles 2 (113.1).

Avatar: The Way of Water will follow the story of the Sully family, made up of Jake, Neytiri and their children. “The troubles that follow them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they must go through,” reads the official synopsis for the sequel.

In addition, Cameron anticipated that a large part of the story will take place in the oceans of Pandora, forcing the filmmaker and the behind-the-scenes team to develop new technology in order to continue using the underwater motion capture technique, something that has not been done so far. had been tried. Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

