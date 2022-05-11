Months before its release, Avatar: The Way of Water broke an incredible record

After more than a decade of the premiere of Avatar, the long-awaited sequel will finally hit theaters this year. When the first installment of Avatar was released in 2009, it quickly became a cinematic phenomenon, as well as a box office one. It must be remembered that the film directed by james cameron It is one of the highest grossing films of all time, accumulating more than 2000 billion dollars in revenue.

Days ago, the first trailer for the sequel, called Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar: The sense of water). The sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr Grace Augustine), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), together with the incorporation Kate Winslet, Oona ChaplinY Cliff Curtis.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker