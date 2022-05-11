Mexican doctors complain about hiring Cubans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Associations and colleges of doctors in Mexico spoke out this week against the government’s announcement that it plans to hire more than half a thousand Cuban doctors to cover the shortage of specialists in the country, considering it a “ grievance” towards national professionals, many of them unemployed.

In a statement signed by the leaders of 30 groups of specialists, they stressed that in Mexico “there are doctors with guaranteed capacity” and some of them “unemployed or eventually employed with very low wages or in areas of extreme insecurity” who have been relegated from unfairly, “privileging foreign doctors.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday that on his trip to Cuba last week, he agreed to hire more than 500 doctors from the island to address the shortage of personnel in the most vulnerable areas of Mexico.

For years, the Cuban government has sent thousands of its doctors to different countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe as part of its international cooperation policy, criticized by opponents of the Havana government for considering that it is a form of exploit these specialists.

In 2020, Cuba sent 585 doctors to Mexico to support the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Mexican government hired national specialists.

However, the Mexican professionals denounced that the Cubans lack the endorsement of the country’s professional associations and that their intervention “has not represented a benefit for the attention of our population and it is a serious lack of equity.”