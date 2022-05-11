McDonald’s shares a recipe on TikTok to make its potatoes

Digital Millennium

Do you like McDonald’s fries? Undoubtedly, the potatoes of this establishment have a unique and different flavor from other restaurants. But Have you ever wondered how they are made? If so, a TikTok has gone viral for revealing the secret to making them.

How do they come out elongated, golden and with the unique flavor? It was through TikTok that the correct way to make French fries was revealed.

According to user @essentialmcdonalds, the secret is in the fryer and the frying process. If frozen potatoes are used, they should be placed in the fryer with a lot of oil. When the oil is very hot, the potatoes should be introduced for 30 seconds. Then the basket – where the potatoes are – should be taken out and shaken. Again put into the hot oil, like this until three minutes are achieved.

Finally, we must add a little salt to give it the perfect touch.

How to make McDonald’s fries without a fryer?

Now, if we don’t have a fryer, the procedure can be done in a frying pan with a lot of oil, a grid of the pan and measure the times. Also, if you want to use natural potatoes, you must first boil them and then cut them into thin sticks. Repeat the same procedure when frying.

It is recommended that when the potatoes are boiled for eight minutes in water to which will be added a tablespoon of sugar, two teaspoons of salt and half a tablespoon of vinegar.

The video of the secret to make this delicious recipe has gone viral with millions of views. Do you think they will come out? Here we leave it:

