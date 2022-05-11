Matt Damon’s teenage daughter is his worst critic

The reason why a daughter of Matt Damon does not watch his movies 0:40

(CNN) — Matt Damon’s teenage daughter refuses to watch any of his movies that might showcase his acting ability, he says.

While promoting his new movie, “Stillwater,” the 50-year-old actor shared that his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, refuses to watch “Good Will Hunting” because she thinks he could do well in it.

He also likes to criticize his career, Damon said.

“My daughter was like, ‘Hey, do you remember that movie you did, ‘The Wall’? I said, ‘It was called ‘The Great Wall,'” she told CBS’s “Sunday Morning.” “She says, ‘Dad, there was nothing good about that movie.'”

“It keeps me grounded.”

Despite the teasing, Damon, who in his most recent film plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter gets into trouble in France, is glad that Isabella and her other children understand how passionate he is about his work.

“I like to let them know that I love my job,” says Damon. “They know that it takes a lot of time and a lot of work and that it fulfills me.”