Marilyn Monroe’s movie outfits up for auction

It won’t be the dress Marilyn Monroe that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met gala, but several outfits that actress He wore in the movies “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business” are going up for auction soon along with 1,400 other pieces of Hollywood history.

For three days in July, Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions will team up to auction off items like Captain America’s shield from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” a Givenchy two-piece worn by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Jules Winnfield’s wallet from “Pulp Fiction,” the organizations said Tuesday.

One of six original Sandtrooper helmets from “Star Wars” is among the items up for auction. The helmet was worn during filming in Tunisia and later restored by Star Wars expert Gino Sabatino.

A variety of props used in the Harry Potter films, such as Draco Malfoy’s “Nimbus 2001” broomstick and Voldemort’s elder wand, are also on sale, as is the hammer used by Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: The Dark World” (“Thor: A dark world”).

There will be special collections from the estates of James Garner, Robert Stack and Doris Day, as well as annotated scripts from legendary editor Anne V. Coates, including a never-before-seen look at her Oscar-winning decision-making for “Lawrence of Arabia.” ” (“Lawrence of Arabia”) by David Lean.

Coates’ articles include his screenplays for “The Elephant Man” and “Out of Sight.”

“Our fans crave a tangible connection to their passion and now they can fulfill that desire with these iconic costumes and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the movies we air on TCM,” said TCM General Manager Pola Changnon.

One of the larger lots is a yacht once owned by JP Getty that was used in exterior scenes for the movie “Pal Joey” (“His Two Darlings”), starring Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth Y kim novak.

There are also jewelry options by Joseff of Hollywood that were worn by Monroe, Hayworth, Judy Garland, Olivia de Havilland and Barbara Stanwyck.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Julien’s Auctions as our new collaboration with TCM will take our world-class collection of landmark Hollywood artifacts and our premium auctions to new heights and build our reputation as the leading auction house for stars,” said Martin Nolan, CEO of Julien’s Auctions.

The auction It will be July 15-17 at Julien’s Actions in Beverly Hills and online at https://juliensauctions.com.