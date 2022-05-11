Lupus: What is it and what are the symptoms of a disease suffered by celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga

ANDThis May 10th is not only Mother’s Day, it is also World Lupus Day is commemorated, a date that was established with the intention of raising awareness among the people about the existence of this disease, its symptoms and treatment.

It is very important to know the details of this condition, to know the symptoms thinking that it is detected in time and can be treated, giving the patient the possibility of enjoying a better quality of life.

World Lupus Day: Why is this day commemorated?



Since 2004, on May 10 was established as World Lupus Day after what was agreed at the VII International Congress of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and other Related Diseases which took place in New York City. All this is with the aim of raising awareness in the world population about this chronic disease.

What is lupus and what are its symptoms?



It is an autoimmune disease and it shows up when our very system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and cells, by not recognizing them as their own and can cause damage to different parts such as the skin itself, the lungs, the brain, the kidneys and the heart. Lupus could stem from a combination of genetic inheritance and the environment or some environmental factors. Some of Your symptoms are the following:

Rashes in the shape of a butterfly on the face, between the nose and cheeks

joint pain

Fever

Tiredness

dry eyes

chest discomfort

Anemia

Hair loss

Symptoms associated with Raynaud’s disease such as a feeling of numbness and cold in the fingers and toes, even causing changes in color and size

inflammation in the kidneys

Presence of capillaritis or inflammatory process of the capillaries or in the hands

Celebrities with lupus



Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga

kim kardashian

Paula Abdul

Kristen Johnson

Tony Braxton

Nick Cannon

seal

Photo: @selenagomez