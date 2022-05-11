Love and Thunder is very different from Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi reveals how his new movie is very different from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi repeat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since after astonishing with the humor and fast-paced action of Thor: Ragnarök in 2017, will now premiere Thor: Love and Thunder. Both films will have some points in common, since the protagonist will be with other heroes, because he first coincided with Hulk and now with Guardians of the Galaxy. But in addition, there will be great villains, since Hello from Cate Blanchett will replace it hat from Christian bale. Without forgetting that we will see eccentric characters played by great actors like The great teacher from Jeff Goldblum Y Zeus from Russell Crowe.

But there will also be big differences, as explained Taika Waititi:

Thor: Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. But Thor: Love and Thunder is still fun and has over-the-top moments, but thematically, it’s about something a little deeper than the last movie. It’s not a serious movie, and it’s not a drama, but we deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with: universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everybody asks this question in the movie: What is your purpose? What is the reason why you are a hero and what do you do when you have these powers? It’s kind of like a mid-life crisis movie, really. That is the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing and are we doing all we can in the world? I think right now, while the world is still recovering from this pandemic, it’s a good question to ask. It’s like, well, are we doing enough to take care of each other and to take care of ourselves?

