Lone Scherfig shoots in Chile The movie counter

With Bérénice Bejo, Antonio de la Torre, Daniel Brühl, Sara Becker and Alondra Valenzuela

A few weeks ago, the principal shooting of ‘The movie counter’directed by Lone Scherfig (‘One Day (Always the same day)’, ‘An education’, ‘Italian for beginners’). Made by Berenice Bejo (‘The artist’, ‘Healthy envy’, ‘A bookstore in Paris’), Anthony of the Tower (‘The infinite trench’, ‘The kingdom’, ‘Late to anger’), Daniel Bruhl (‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘Rush’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’), Sarah Becker and the young lark valenzuelathe film is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Hernan Rivera Letelier and tells the captivating story of María Margarita, a young woman who lives in a mining town in the heart of the Atacama desert in the 1960s and who has the gift of telling movies.

“The extraordinary main cast, Bérénice Bejo, Antonio de la Torre, Daniel Brühl and newcomers Alondra Valenzuela and Sara Becker have given the film a lot of sensitivity, humor, deeply moving moments and great nuance. So have the locations, an entire mining town recreated so that the film takes us back to Chile in the 1960s. At one end of the city was the mine, which defined the hard life of the families who lived there; at the other end, a huge white cinema, which fed his fantasies, dreams and love life. The films that have come to town, from ‘The Apartment’ to ‘Spartacus’, have inspired our cinematographic language, but more importantly, our goal is to do justice to the novel, the script and a story rooted in reality. This should be a movie that its characters, a movie-loving family of miners, want to escape to on a Sunday afternoon,” says Lone Scherfig.

The Danish director achieved international recognition in 2000 with ‘Italian for Beginners’, for which she won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. In 2009 she directed ‘An education’, based on the screenplay by Nick Hornby and starring Cary Mulligan. The film had nine Bafta nominations and three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Since then, Scherfig directed the romantic drama “One Day (Always the same day)” (2011) with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, “The Riot Club” (2014) and “His Best Story” (2017), among other films.

with script of Walter Salle (‘Motorcycle Diaries’, ‘Central Station of Brazil’) and Rafa Russo (‘The year of fury’), part of the technical team is made up of Daniel Aranyo (‘Way Down’, ‘Mr Right’, ‘Regression’) as director of photography, Carlos Conti (‘Motorcycle Diaries’) in production design, Mercè Paloma (‘La librería’, ‘Pa Negre’) in costume design and Fernando Velazquez (‘The impossible’, ‘A monster comes to see me’, ‘Crimson Peak’) as responsible for the musical composition.

“’The Movie Counter’ by Hernán Rivera Letelier immediately moved me because of his deep humanity, his innate ability to mix humor and drama and, of course, his absolute passion for cinema,” says Salles.

‘The Movie Counter’ is produced by Against the Current Films, Selenium Films, Altiro Films Y Contadora Films AIE. It has the collaboration of ICAA, ICEC, Ibermedia Programthe participation of RTVE, TVC, HBOMax, Euskaltel-Telecable and will be distributed by A Contracorriente Films. Filming will last until May 13 on locations in the Atacama desert in Chile. International sales are handled by EmbankmentFilms Y Heartbeat Films.

Official synopsis:

María Margarita has a very special gift, an almost amazing ability to narrate movies. Her talent and passion soon spread beyond her impoverished family circle to reach the entire community. People listen to María Margarita with delight and amusement, to forget about the harsh routines in the saltpeter fields.

The story unfolds hand in hand with relevant cultural and political events in the history of the town, such as the arrival and success of the cinematographic exhibition, followed by its decline with the appearance of television. Reflecting the political changes that occurred in the times of Frei, Allende and the arrival of Pinochet, the film relives the decline of the historic saltpeter mining towns in northern Chile and reveals the priceless memories buried deep in our historical roots; we are taught how all the dreams and hopes of ordinary people are ultimately subjected to the tyranny of fate.