Lili Reinhart blasts Kim Kardashian for losing weight to fit into the Met Gala dress

Lili Reinhart criticized Kim Kardashian for following an extreme diet to fit Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality star walked the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday wearing the crystal-encrusted gown Marilyn wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. On the red carpet, Kim explained to reporters that the dress could not be changed due to its fragile nature, she had to lose 16 pounds (seven kilograms) in three weeks.

While she didn’t mention Kim by name, Lili called her on social media on Tuesday for discussing her extreme diet knowing she’s a role model for so many women.

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are… why haven’t you eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit you in a king’s dress?” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “So wrong. So fucked up on hundreds of levels.

“To openly admit to starving for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know full well that millions of young men and women look at you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is unearthly disgusting.

“Please stop supporting these stupid and harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

After a 25-year-old she was accused of calling Kim to get attention, she turned to Twitter to deny the claims and insist that she was simply using her platform to denounce “toxic behavior” in the entertainment industry.