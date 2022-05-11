LeBron James teams up with Adam Sandler to produce multi-star NBA movie

This June 8, the tape will be released through the Netflix platform hustlebased on the story of a scout who works for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fortune he has achieved throughout his career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) The star Lebron Jamesis not entirely due to basketball, since its business in sports and entertainment has also achieved good economic returns.

Investments in companies like Fenway Sports Groupwhere he manages equipment such as Liverpool and Boston Red Sox; Spring Hill Entertainmentwho was in charge Space Jam: A New Legacythe production company Uninterrupted, Blaze Pizza and Ladder, in addition to his sneaker empire with NikeThey are part of your portfolio.

Precisely with one of his companies, LeBron embarked on the adventure of producing a new film, for which he has joined forces with the actor. Adam Sandlerwho in addition to being an executive producer is the protagonist of his new creation around the NBA: hustle.

LeBron teams up with Adam Sandler to produce NBA movie



On this day, it was announced through the official accounts of the platform Netflixthe trailer for the film, which tells the story of Stanley Sugarmanan scout who works for Philadelphia 76ers and who discovers in Europe a talented player, with a troubled past, played by the Spanish Juancho Hernangomez.

hustlethe film produced by LeBron and Sandler, features performances by other NBA figures such as Anthony Edwards, secondary, in addition to the presence of Boban Marjanovic, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Lowry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curryas well as legends of the likes of Julius Erving and Kenny Smith.